Residents Express Anger Over Plans to House Asylum Seeking Children in Care Home

People on the Isle of Sheppey have expressed their anger over plans to house unaccompanied asylum seeking children in a care home in Minster-on-Sea. Kent County Council is proposing to house 50 children aged 16 and 17, at the empty Ocean Heights Residential Care Home in Seaside Avenue.

Residents say they are 'deeply concerned by the plans' and a petition calling for the proposals to be scrapped, has gained more than 3,500 signatures.

