Residents in a Nottinghamshire town are divided after their home was ranked one of the top 10 places to live in the county. According to the lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos, Newark is one of the best places to live in the county alongside Southwell, West Bridgford, Edwinstowe, Mapperley and Wollaton.

Sue Bell, 61, has lived in Newark for more than 15 years. She said: "Yeah I think I love it because it's very historical."It's also very easy to get to London on the train, or the bus to Nottingham or Lincoln. I think it's very central to everywhere. You can also usually get most things you need in town."

He also praised the Town Art Gallery, and described it as a must-visit for people in the town. Regarding the Buttermarket itself, he added: "I think that it's an interesting building." Former mayor of Newark, Laurence Goff, moved to the town over 26 years ago. "Well, I like the historical presence of course, and the architecture and that sort of thing. You can look around at all the old buildings which are still standing." headtopics.com

"I think it's because it's not very far from London, as there is a central train to London which is very helpful I think. It's very central to get to from everywhere and to get the train to London it's very easy."

In the heart of the market town, Newark also has its very own castle, which still stands tall next to the river. However, not everyone in the town was convinced it was one of the best places to live. Gesturing to the vape shops and phone stores she added: "There's too many." Christa continued: "It's not good for the older people that the council really need to stop and look at what they need to do to improve it, instead of phone shops, charity shops and nail salons." headtopics.com

