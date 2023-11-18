Residents Defend 'Prison-Like' Newbuild Estate Lacking Green Space

A 'soulless' newbuild estate in Bacup , called Spring Vale Mews , has been criticized for its prison-like appearance and lack of green space . The £215,000 homes were built without front gardens, trees, or shrubbery, and residents have raised concerns about the absence of street drains. The Kirkwells Group , the developer, claims that the estate was designed this way intentionally. Aerial shots of the estate show rows of houses surrounded by a car park and artificial grass gardens.

The estate has faced mockery on social media for its lack of greenery





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LİVELANCS: Residents defend Burnley neighbourhood branded 'no-go zone'Residents in the Queensgate area of Burnley have defended their community against claims of being a 'no-go zone' due to antisocial behaviour. Despite complaints made at a council meeting, residents describe the area as safe and pleasant.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Residents defend Lancashire neighbourhood branded a 'no-go zone'Residents of a Lancashire neighbourhood have defended their community after it was labelled a 'no-go zone' due to antisocial behaviour. Despite complaints from residents' representative Jennifer Braddock, visitors to the area found it to be perfectly safe and welcoming.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

SHROPSHİRESTAR: Inmate on suicide watch found dead in prison wing with weapons in cellsTensions were high on a prison wing where an inmate on suicide watch was found dead and convicts had weapons in their cells. The inmate, Mr Willis, had drug problems and was incarcerated in the prison's F-Wing. The inquest revealed concerns about bullying and the ease of illegal drugs entering the prison. Prison officers tried to revive Mr Willis but were unsuccessful.

Source: ShropshireStar | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Joe Cordina to Defend World Super-Featherweight Title Against Edward VazquezJoe Cordina will defend his world super-featherweight title for the first time against Edward Vazquez in Monte Carlo on Saturday night.

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: MAFS fans defend groom Jordan as Erica brutally slams him at dinner partyMarried at First Sight fans were quick to slam Erica Roberts at the penultimate dinner party of the series, as the disgruntled bride launched a scathing attack on groom Jordan Gayle

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: 'This is not a Tom Curry incident' | Steve Borthwick and Owen Farrell defend flanker'This is not a Tom Curry incident' | Borthwick and Farrell defend flanker

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »