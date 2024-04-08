Residents Concerned About Major Chicken Farm Plans in Ranby

Residents in Ranby , Nottinghamshire , feel neglected after discovering plans for a major chicken farm near their village. The proposal includes the demolition of a former cattle farm and the construction of four large poultry farm s, a farm store, cold store, and staff building. The plans also mention the creation of an attenuation lagoon to control stormwater run-off.

Despite being submitted in December, the villagers only became aware of the plans in late January after a petition against the farm was published. Concerns raised include potential odors, ammonia emissions, and increased traffic. The community has voiced objections to the project

