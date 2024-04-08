Residents Complain About Partygoers Turning Edinburgh's Most Instagrammable Street into a Nightmare

Residents in Edinburgh claim partygoers are turning the city's "most Instagrammable street" into a "nightmare". Residents on Circus Lane complain they are enduring photoshoots and even weddings on their doorsteps on a daily basis. The charming street has become popular among tourists in recent years, who have flocked to the area to take pictures. But locals argue the area is becoming a party hotspot with homeowners renting out their properties for short-term stays .

As reported in our sister title, Edinburgh Live, Earl Laks, who has lived on the street for a year, said: "I think most short-term stays don't care, they tend to be a bit noisier and show up in party mode. On occasion, the visitors get a bit loud coming down the street. "After we moved here, we wanted to be part of the amazing array of garden boxes laid out and we did that but in my experience the owners do not do that and there is a number of them who don't put in the effort to be part of the unique environment that is already here. "I'd like this to be more of a residential neighbourhood but there are a number of homes that I know of that are applying to become short-term lets. I think there are laws for a reason and it is disappointing that a property's owner so close to me is going against the council as I've lived next to short-term lets in the past and it was a nightmare

