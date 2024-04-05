Residents Complain About 'Monster' Pothole on Rutherglen Road in Glasgow

A 'monster' pothole that 'swallows' traffic cones and Irn Bru cans has been branded 'disgraceful' by fed-up residents. Locals claim drivers are being forced to make dangerous manoeuvres to avoid the large defect on Rutherglen Road in Glasgow . The pothole is understood to have appeared around a year ago and has been progressively getting worse. And hopes it was finally being fixed after road workers were spotted in the area were swiftly dashed as they began to work on a nearby path instead.
A local spoke to Glasgow Live about the growing pothole problem in the area, and said: "The roads are an absolute disgrace. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. "Most are easily avoidable but the potholes at the traffic lights are a hazard to everyone. There have been issues with that section of roads for years with flooding and the condition just keeps getting wors
Pothole Rutherglen Road Glasgow Residents Dangerous Hazard Road Workers
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Glasgow residents left without electricity after power cutGlasgow residents have been left without electricity following a power cut.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »