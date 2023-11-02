Residents are still being 'priced out' of internet connectivity

Preston residents who are priced out of internet connectivity and the devices needed to get online are set to benefit from a new scheme that aims to bridge the digital divide in the city.
The initiatives will be delivered through the soon-to-be-formed Preston Digital Co-operative. Preston City Council has given the go ahead to the creation of the organisation after receiving a report outlining the extent and impact of so-called “digital exclusion” on residents.
The report noted that the main barriers to digital access in Preston include economic disadvantages, low literacy levels, health issues and language barriers Different generations also have differing levels of digital capability – with older age groups sometimes lacking an understanding of how to get online and even some otherwise digitally-savvy young people struggling with how to fill in online forms.
“Digital access is essential for socialising, accessing public services, accessing education and employment, remote working and managing finances. This is particularly important for vulnerable groups such as rough sleepers and those who require mental health support in Preston. Therefore, digital poverty can push people into other forms of poverty,” the report warns.
The new co-operative will initially be funded with cash from Preston’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with the aim of becoming sustainable over the longer term.