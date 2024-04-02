Researchers Discover Protective 'Acid Wall' Formed by Cancer Cells

Researchers have discovered a protective 'acid wall' formed by cancer cells. This acid wall helps cancer cells evade the immune system and promotes tumor growth. The findings could lead to new strategies for targeting and destroying cancer cells.

