Researchers Discover Mechanism Behind Embryonic Diapause in Hungry Mouse Mums

It's challenging to sustain a pregnancy when food is short, or conditions are otherwise tough. That's why many mammalian embryos can postpone their growth to get through periods of environmental stress and then re-enter development when conditions improve. This stalling of development is known as embryonic diapause , and understanding the mechanisms behind it might help improve infertility treatments, such as embryo freezing .
Now, researchers at the Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, have discovered how nutrient depletion is sensed by embryos growing in hungry mouse mums to induce diapause. They publish their study in the journal Development on 11 April 2024. Lack of food is a known trigger of embryonic diapause, but it has not been clear how nutrient depletion in the mother's diet is sensed by the embryo. "Seasonal starvation is one of the universal environmental stresses in nature," explained Professor Qiang Sun, who led the study. "However, the regulatory process of diapause in early-stage embryos is not fully understood. So, we decided to examine whether nutrient deprivation induces embryonic diapause." By comparing hungry and well-fed pregnant mice, the team discovered that embryos in the hungry mice did not implant into the uterus and their growth paused at an early timepoint, when the embryo comprises a hollow ball of cells called the blastocys
