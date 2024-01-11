The Republican primary debate took place with the absence of front-runner Donald Trump. The remaining candidates focused on fighting for second place and discussed why they were the best alternative to Trump.





Maine Republicans Seek to Impeach Secretary of State for Blocking Trump from Primary BallotRepublicans in Maine are seeking to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for blocking former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. Bellows used the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause to justify her decision.

Visit E-ACT Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village to Choose a Primary School for Your ChildE-ACT Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV) is inviting prospective families to visit the school before making a final decision for entry in 2024. The school offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, integrated primary and secondary education, and aims to prepare young people for the ever-changing world.

2024 Presidential Election: Biden vs. Trump RematchThe 2024 presidential election is expected to be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The party primaries will confirm this, with the Republican primary potentially finishing by the end of February. Americans will then face a full eight months of a general election campaign between two unpopular candidates.

Trump Appeals Ruling Barring Him from Ballot Over Capitol AttackFormer President Donald Trump appeals ruling by Maine's Democratic secretary of state barring him from the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency in a related Colorado case.

Judge Questions Trump's Immunity from ProsecutionJudge Karen LeCraft Henderson expressed skepticism that former President Trump is immune from prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election. The panel of judges also questioned their jurisdiction to consider the appeal, raising the possibility of dismissal.

Trial of Karen Read, Accused of Killing Boston Officer, Takes Place in CourtThe trial of Karen Read, accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Officer O'Keefe, in Canton in 2022, took place in Norfolk Superior Court. Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges and her defense team alleged a cover-up. The case has gained national attention.

