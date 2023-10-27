Republican George Santos pleads not guilty to new fraud charges amid expulsion vote

congressman George Santos has pleaded not guilty to 10 new charges accusing him of several more frauds, following initial charges

He will face an expulsion vote next week, which are extremely rare. According to the US constitution, two-thirds of the votes in the house are required for this to happen. She claimed an imaginary $500,000 (£412,462) loan was listed that had supposedly come from his personal wealth.

US Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, who represents a congressional district next to the one that elected Santos, introduced a resolution on Thursday calling for Santos to be expelled from the House.He said Santos wasn't fit to serve his constituents, and was joined by four other New York Republicans - US Reps. Nick LaLota, Michael Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams. headtopics.com

“1. I have not cleared out my office. 2. I’m not resigning. 3. I’m entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking,” he wrote. Among other things, he never worked for the major Wall Street investment firms where he claimed to have been employed,

