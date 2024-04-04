Republican Businesswoman Appointed Governor-General of Australia Despite Controversial Tweets

Head Topics

Samantha Mostyn, a Republican businesswoman who previously referred to Australia Day as 'invasion day' in deleted tweets, has been chosen as the Governor-General of Australia. Despite her past statements in favor of removing the monarchy, she will represent the King in the country. Mostyn, known for her executive roles in various fields, will officially assume the role in July 2024.

A Republican businesswoman who once branded Australia Day 'invasion day' in controversial deleted tweets has been appointed Governor-General of the Oceania country. Samantha Mostyn - whose career has spanned executive roles in the worlds of sport, the arts and gender equality, alongside business - will succeed David Hurley when she is sworn into office on July 1.

The 58-year-old, who will officially start the role in July 2024, will represent the King in Australia despite formerly making statements in favour of removing the monarchy. The once prolific tweeter - who boasted 22,000 followers on X - wiped clean her social media accounts just prior to her appointment to the vice-regal role. A gender and climate activist, she called Australia Day - which celebrates the first landing of the British fleet in 1788 - 'invasion day' and showed her support for the country's former leader because 'he wanted a republic

