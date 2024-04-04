Republican Businesswoman Appointed Governor-General of Australia Despite Controversial Tweets

A Republican businesswoman who once branded Australia Day 'invasion day' in controversial deleted tweets has been appointed Governor-General of the Oceania country. Samantha Mostyn - whose career has spanned executive roles in the worlds of sport, the arts and gender equality, alongside business - will succeed David Hurley when she is sworn into office on July 1.

The 58-year-old, who will officially start the role in July 2024, will represent the King in Australia despite formerly making statements in favour of removing the monarchy. The once prolific tweeter - who boasted 22,000 followers on X - wiped clean her social media accounts just prior to her appointment to the vice-regal role. A gender and climate activist, she called Australia Day - which celebrates the first landing of the British fleet in 1788 - 'invasion day' and showed her support for the country's former leader because 'he wanted a republic

