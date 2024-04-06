Republic of Ireland suffer 1-0 defeat to France in Euro 2025 qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland were defeated 1-0 by France in their opening game of the Euro 2025 qualifiers in Metz. Marie-Antoinette Katoto 's close-range strike proved to be the only goal in a game of few chances for the hosts. Eileen Gleeson 's side recovered from the early goal and showed resilience to deny the home side a more comfortable lead. Another tough task awaits the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday as they welcome European champions England to Dublin.
France dominated from the get-go and immediately tested the Republic of Ireland defence with Caitlin Hayes having to make a good clearance to divert an early corner. They broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Kenza Dali's free-kick was steered across the face of goal by Maelle Lakrar, with Katoto able to guide the ball home from the back pos
