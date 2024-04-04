Reports of Cheating on Learner Driver Theory Tests Triple in Three Years

Reports of learner drivers cheating on theory tests have tripled in three years, according to new data. More than 1,600 incidents of cheating were reported by theory test centres in 2022-2023 compared with 568 in 2020-2021, according to figures from the Driving Standards Agency. Out of the 1,652 reports in 2022/23, 625 people were investigated for cheating - resulting in 46 prosecutions for theory test fraud.

Despite the high number of cheating allegations, the current pass rate for the theory test is just 45.4%. It comes as waiting times to book a practical driving test have skyrocketed since COVID. Analysis by the AA found the average wait time was more than five months, up from six weeks at 75% of test centres before lockdown. Candidates are unable to book their practical driving test until they have passed the theory - which consists of two elements: multiple choice and hazard perceptio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Child 'running freely' in back of van driven by learner driver in Co Down'He was driving on a provisional driving licence unsupervised and with no L plates displayed'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Saudi Arabian GP driver ratings: One F1 driver shines with 10/10 displayCrash.net's F1 driver ratings for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lando Norris: McLaren driver explains how Oscar Piastri is making him a better F1 driverLando Norris believes Oscar Piastri is making him a better Formula 1 driver after McLaren scored their first podium of the 2024 season in Melbourne.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Study reports Cures Act tied to quicker release, access of imaging reportsFollowing Cures Act implementation, the time for patients to access imaging results decreased, while the proportion of patients who accessed their reports before the ordering provider increased, according to a study published online March 27 in the American Journal of Roentgenology.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Julie secures Learner of the Year honour with Farming ConnectA Harper Adams University graduate has secured a special award for her work in farming.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

UK Government lists 10 common reasons learner drivers fail their testThe Government has released the 10 most common reasons people fail their driving test as practical test numbers soar

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »