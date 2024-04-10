Replica Weapons Found After Man's Death in Manchester

A bomb squad alert was sparked by the discovery of grenades, an artillery shell and several handguns after a man's tragic death, the Manchester Evening News can reveal. Police have now confirmed all the weapons were replicas after saying at the time they were deemed safe after inspections. As reported in the M.E.N., residents in Reddish, Stockport, were told to remain indoors and not come out as emergency services and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team descended on a street.

READ MORE:Everton fan convicted of Munich air disaster tragedy chanting towards United supporters at Old Trafford Police were called to Woodhall Crescent in Reddish at about midday on Monday after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a man. A man was later found dead at a property on the street. He hasn't been named, but it's now been confirmed he was 64. The death isn't being treated by police as suspicious. But Greater Manchester Police said 'suspicious items' went on to be discovered inside the address, sparking the alert and a safety cordon to be established. The M.E.N. understands the haul of replicas found was small and was fully analysed before the emergency was lifted. One woman, who asked not to be named, said a police officer told her that ‘explosives’ had been found at the address. "They taped off the gardens and the whole of the crescent," she added. “It’s unnerving, especially when you’ve got kids and stuf

Bomb Squad Replicas Death Manchester Police Weapons

