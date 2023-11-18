Renting Christmas: A Clever Way to Cut Costs

You’ve heard about how the Grinch stole Christmas , but might he have been less grumpy about the whole thing if he’d been able to save some money? With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of easing and with sustainability at the forefront of our minds, more people are looking at what they can hire. In the UK, the re-commerce economy – which covers buying secondhand items, renting products or reselling pieces – is worth £7 billion, with renting items contributing £1.

07 billion to that figure. While you can rent products all year round, with Christmas being such an expensive time, hiring festive goods could be a clever way to cut costs. But what does hiring your Christmas really mean and what sort of things can you hire? “You can rent almost every aspect of Christmas ,” says Hannah Bartlett, co-founder of Jolly Festive. “From tableware – and the table itself – to festive decorations, Christmas clothes and even the toys destined to be wrapped under the tree. The world of rental services is evolving at pac





