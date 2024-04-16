Renters Still Waiting for Government to Fulfill Promise

Renters are still waiting desperately for this Government to make good on its promise The Government has completely turned their backs on renters. In 2019, they pledged to end the nightmare of no-fault evictions that make so many people homeless each year and leave countless more in a permanent state of insecurity, at the total mercy of their landlords. Almost five years later, and renters are still waiting desperately for this Government to make good on its promise.

This Tory Government has presided over a 50% surge in homelessness last year Last year, at the same time that house prices dropped, already crippling average rents went through the roof – growing by 9% at their fastest rate on record. Nine out of 10 homes for rent are now too expensive for families on housing benefit. And the next few years are set to pile on the pain even further, with predictions rents will continue to soar by another 13% over the next three years.

Renters Government Promise No-Fault Evictions Housing Conditions

