Rented Flat Decorated by Artistic Tenant Receives Grade II Listing

A rented flat that was transformed into a fantasy world by its artistic tenant has been given Grade II listing after volunteers stepped in to save it. Wirral , was decorated by Ron Gittins , who created fireplaces in the shape of a lion and a minotaur, crafted a Roman altar in the kitchen and painted Egyptian, Greek and marine murals floor to ceiling.
Mr Gittins only allowed a handful of people inside the home, where he lived for more than 30 years, but when his niece Jan Williams visited following his death in 2019 she dedicated herself to saving the flat, known as Ron’s Place. Now, Mr Gittins’ work has become the first example of Outsider Art – a term used for work done by those without conventional training – to be granted Grade II listing by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), following the advice of Historic Englan
