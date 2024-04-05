Rented Flat Decorated by Artistic Tenant Receives Grade II Listing

A rented flat that was transformed into a fantasy world by its artistic tenant has been given Grade II listing after volunteers stepped in to save it. Wirral , was decorated by Ron Gittins , who created fireplaces in the shape of a lion and a minotaur, crafted a Roman altar in the kitchen and painted Egyptian, Greek and marine murals floor to ceiling.

Mr Gittins only allowed a handful of people inside the home, where he lived for more than 30 years, but when his niece Jan Williams visited following his death in 2019 she dedicated herself to saving the flat, known as Ron’s Place. Now, Mr Gittins’ work has become the first example of Outsider Art – a term used for work done by those without conventional training – to be granted Grade II listing by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), following the advice of Historic Englan

Rented Flat Wirral Ron Gittins Fantasy World Grade II Listing Volunteers Artistic Tenant Outsider Art

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rented Flat Decorated as Fantasy World Receives Grade II ListingA rented flat in Oxton, Wirral, decorated by its artistic tenant Ron Gittins, has been given Grade II listing after volunteers saved it. The flat, known as Ron's Place, features fireplaces in the shape of a lion and a minotaur, a Roman altar in the kitchen, and Egyptian, Greek, and marine murals throughout. Ron Gittins lived in the flat for over 30 years and only allowed a few people inside. His niece Jan Williams took on the task of preserving the unique interior after his death in 2019.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Rented flat converted into 'fantasy world' given Grade II listed statusA rented flat decorated by artist Ron Gittins, who lived there for more than 30 years, has been given Grade II listed status after volunteers campaigned to save it. The ground-floor apartment in Oxton, Merseyside, features fireplaces in the shape of a lion and a minotaur, a Roman altar in the kitchen, and Egyptian, Greek, and marine themed murals on the walls. The flat, known as 'Ron's Place', was kept secret by Mr Gittins and only a few people were allowed inside. After his death, his niece Jan Williams made it her mission to save the unique flat.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Ron Gittins: Flat secretly turned into 'fantasy world' by tenant gets special statusRon Gittins, who died in 2019, only ever allowed a few people into his extraordinarily decorated Merseyside home where he lived for more than 30 years.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Tameside mother's disgust as mushrooms sprout in mouldy rented homeStacie Blackwell says she fears for her children's health as fungi is growing on mould patches on the ceiling.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

I rented a dress and will be doing it for the Grand NationalIt was a stress-free experience

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Stability AI reportedly ran out of cash to pay its bills for rented cloudy GPUsGenerative AI darling was on track to pay $99M on compute to generate just $11M in revenues

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »