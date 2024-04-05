Rented flat converted into 'fantasy world' given Grade II listed status

A rented flat secretly converted into a ' fantasy world ' by its tenant has been given Grade II listed status after volunteers campaigned to save it. The ground-floor apartment of the semi-detached house in Oxton , Merseyside , was decorated by artist Ron Gittins , who lived there for more than 30 years. He crafted fireplaces in the shape of a lion and a minotaur, fashioned a Roman altar in the kitchen and painted the walls with floor to ceiling Egyptian , Greek and marine themed murals .
Mr Gittins only allowed a handful of people inside the home, but when his niece Jan Williams visited after his death in 2019 she made saving the flat, which has become known as 'Ron's Place', her mission. She said: 'He had created his own fantasy world in a rented flat
