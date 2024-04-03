Rent prices in Greater Manchester soar by 8.8 percent

The cost of renting is continuing to soar across the UK - and Greater Manchester is no exception. Rents have now risen by 8.8 percent across the country, with prices up by as much as 20 percent in some areas. Greater Manchester has seen some of the biggest rent hikes in the UK, with three of its boroughs having the largest increases in the last year. Rent prices in Oldham, Rochdale and Salford are soaring, having gone up by more than 12 percent since February 2023.

It now costs £1,184 a month to rent the average home in Manchester, according to the latest data from the government’s Housing Market Indices Team. That’s more than anywhere else in our region and is a 12.3 percent increase from February 2023. Here is how much rent costs have gone up in every Greater Manchester borough over the last year - and what the average price now is in each

