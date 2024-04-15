Renovation Plans Lodged for Historic Oswestry Building

A scheme to rescue a historic Oswestry building took a step forward today after renovation plans were lodged with Shropshire Council . The project to refurbish the dilapidated former Oswestry Railway Station on Oswald Road, known as the Cambrian Railways Building , attracted around £630,000 of Government funding earlier this year. The scheme proposed by Shropshire Council will see the existing asbestos roof tiles replaced along with repairs to the building’s ornate stonework.

The Grade II listed building has been shrouded in scaffolding following storm damage in 2022 and is described as being in a “serious state of decay” by supporting documents submitted by Shropshire Council’s property management arm, Property Services Group (PSG). “During recent inspections it is apparent that the building roof needs significant repairs and restoration. The original Victorian roof would have been Welsh slate from the slate mines served by the Cambrian Railway,” they said. “However, in the 1970s significant alterations were undertaken to the building and many of the architectural features of the building were removed, such as fireplaces. This included the original Welsh slates which were replaced with a ceramic composite tile which contained asbestos.” A total of 287 of the building’s 500 ornate “corbels”, structural stonework which supports the roof structure, are due to be repaired, with a further 27 set to be replaced altogethe

Oswestry Building Renovation Refurbishment Cambrian Railways Building Shropshire Council Asbestos Stonework Storm Damage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Building company Wates, which is working with Yorkshire Building Society, posts record £2.18bn turnoverA building and property maintenance company which is providing facilities management services to Yorkshire Building Society has reported the highest-ever turnover and underlying profit in its 127-year history.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Footballing son of Oswestry who lifted Everton FC to greatness is remembered with first headstoneA son of Oswestry who became the first footballer to sign for Everton FC has been honoured at a special commemorative event in Liverpool.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Ironwork Centre welcomes two new sculptures hoping to encourage 'difficult' conversationThe British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry has unveiled not just one, but two new sculptures.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Six totally unique experiences you can only have in OswestryShropshire has some unique attractions, but what can you do in Oswestry that you can't do anywhere else?

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Oswestry 'stabbing' that also saw woman hurtA man was seriously injured and a woman was also hurt in a reported stabbing in Oswestry today.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Cardinals announce renovation plans for State Farm StadiumThe options include field boxes and casitas behind the end zone near the home locker room.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »