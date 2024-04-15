Renovation Plans Lodged for Historic Oswestry Building

A scheme to rescue a historic Oswestry building took a step forward today after renovation plans were lodged with Shropshire Council . The project to refurbish the dilapidated former Oswestry Railway Station on Oswald Road, known as the Cambrian Railways Building , attracted around £630,000 of Government funding earlier this year. The scheme proposed by Shropshire Council will see the existing asbestos roof tiles replaced along with repairs to the building’s ornate stonework.
The Grade II listed building has been shrouded in scaffolding following storm damage in 2022 and is described as being in a “serious state of decay” by supporting documents submitted by Shropshire Council’s property management arm, Property Services Group (PSG). “During recent inspections it is apparent that the building roof needs significant repairs and restoration. The original Victorian roof would have been Welsh slate from the slate mines served by the Cambrian Railway,” they said. “However, in the 1970s significant alterations were undertaken to the building and many of the architectural features of the building were removed, such as fireplaces. This included the original Welsh slates which were replaced with a ceramic composite tile which contained asbestos.” A total of 287 of the building’s 500 ornate “corbels”, structural stonework which supports the roof structure, are due to be repaired, with a further 27 set to be replaced altogethe
Oswestry Building Renovation Refurbishment Cambrian Railways Building Shropshire Council Asbestos Stonework Storm Damage
