Remembrance Day events happening around Northamptonshire

Remembrance Day is just a number of days away and as ever, a number of events are being planned to mark the day around Northamptonshire. Events including ceremonies and processions will mostly take place on November 11 or 12, falling on a Saturday and Sunday.

This year, Remembrance Day itself falls on a weekend on Saturday, November 11. Events will also be held for Remembrance Sunday as they are every year. It will be a chance for people around the county to pay their respects to those that have fought to protect our country and those that lost their lives doing so. Below are some of the events taking place in North Northamptonshire.These all take place on Sunday November 12, apart from in Thrapston where there are events on both Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th.There will be a procession from Churchill Way Car Park (meeting point 9.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NorthamptonUK »

Remembrance Day: Giant poppy painted on Henley-on-Thames meadowThe creator said the poppy has been made with organic paint and would not harm the environment. Read more ⮕

Kettering library faces uncertain wait for reopening dateNorth Northamptonshire Council said the costs involved were 'eye-watering'. Read more ⮕

North Northamptonshire Council Rejects Motion for Clearer Strategy on Affordable HousingNorth Northamptonshire Council has rejected a motion demanding a clearer strategy to build more affordable social housing and prevent homelessness. Conservative councillors argue that work is already being done to address the housing crisis. Read more ⮕

Northamptonshire secures Safer Streets funds to tackle crimeNorthamptonshire to get £650K to tackle burglary and vehicle crime and reduce violence against women. Read more ⮕

Courteenhall: Silver bracelet find offers glimpse into Roman pastDetectorist Phil Craddock found the rare silver treasure at Courteenhall in Northamptonshire. Read more ⮕

Swindon: Field of Remembrance to open with serviceThe Royal British Legion's Field of Remembrance at Lydiard Park will be opened on Wednesday. Read more ⮕