Remembering John Maclean: A Concert at Celtic Connections

John Maclean is a hero of the socialist movement, but he is not a widely known figure in history. As the author, we are now a century on from Maclean’s death and he “is remembered by few people outwith the Scottish Left, and the ceilidh bands that play the John Maclean March”. Maclean’s story though has always attracted artists. Poets and folk singers remember how this Glasgow schoolteacher tried to advance the rights of working people, and how it cost him his life.

Maclean is now being remembered in a concert at Celtic Connections. Billy Bragg, Karine Polwart, Eddi Reader and Siobhan Miller are among those who will perform on Friday, 19 January to reflect on Maclean and "Red Clydeside





BBCWestScot » / 🏆 85. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate John's 45th Birthday in StyleChrissy Teigen and husband John Legend stepped out in style on Thursday, as they celebrated the musician's 45th birthday at The Polo Bar in New York. The model, 38, put on a leggy display in a pair of tiny black shorts and fishnet stockings for the night out. The mother-of-four — who was seen with her kids and John in Washington Square Park earlier in the day — paired the sizzling ensemble with a plunging semi-sheer black blouse and added height to her frame with black heels. She rounded out the look with a gold purse, and wore her brunette tresses in loose waves. Meanwhile the All of Me crooner matched his wife in a black outfit, wearing a kimono-style blazer with a silk button up and black pants. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend stepped out in style on Thursday, as they celebrated the musician's 45th birthday at The Polo Bar in New York The model, 38, put on a leggy display in a pair of tiny black shorts and fishnet stockings John rocked a neatly trimmed beard to ring in his birthday

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Rodgers faces biggest test against RangersVictory over Philippe Clement’s Rangers will reinstall belief in Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Despite recent wins, Celtic are not in scintillating form. Rodgers has dealt with previous Rangers managers with ease.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Newly released documents shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's elite circlesForty exhibits encompassing 942 pages of filings have been released, revealing information about Jeffrey Epstein's connections with prominent figures and politicians. The documents are part of a defamation lawsuit and include allegations made by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell and others.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Nottingham Nutritionist Shares Top Tips for Weight LossNottingham nutritionist John Clarke provides advice for individuals aiming to lose weight, drawing on his 20 years of experience in the industry. He emphasizes the importance of mental well-being and exercise in weight loss journeys.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate John's 45th Birthday in StyleChrissy Teigen and husband John Legend stepped out in style on Thursday, as they celebrated the musician's 45th birthday at The Polo Bar in New York. The model, 38, put on a leggy display in a pair of tiny black shorts and fishnet stockings for the night out. The mother-of-four — who was seen with her kids and John in Washington Square Park earlier in the day — paired the sizzling ensemble with a plunging semi-sheer black blouse and added height to her frame with black heels. She rounded out the look with a gold purse, and wore her brunette tresses in loose waves. Meanwhile the All of Me crooner matched his wife in a black outfit, wearing a kimono-style blazer with a silk button up and black pants. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend stepped out in style on Thursday, as they celebrated the musician's 45th birthday at The Polo Bar in New York The model, 38, put on a leggy display in a pair of tiny black shorts and fishnet stockings John rocked a neatly trimmed beard to ring in his birthday

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »