Remembering 'Deadly' Derek Underwood: England's Greatest Spin Bowler

More than 40 years have passed since his last Test appearance, but among English spinners the achievements of ‘Deadly’ Derek Underwood stand alone as the benchmark.

While Underwood’s record tally was undoubtedly aided by the ‘sticky dog’ conditions which later disappeared from the game, he was several decades too early to cash in on the goldmine of DRS. Among many highs, including 17 five-wicket hauls and six 10-wicket matches, he is most fondly remembered for a starring role in a classic Ashes finish at the Oval in 1968.

Born on June 8 1945 in Bromley to a cricketing family, his aptitude revealed itself early at Dulwich College Preparatory School when he took nine wickets in an innings for the under-10s.He went one better by claiming all 10 in an outing for Beckenham and Penge Grammar School and was later spotted by Lock, who passed an excited recommendation on to Kent.

Underwood proved himself a reliable matchwinner when the elements assisted – it was said England carried him like an umbrella, for he was indispensable when it rained – and relentlessly miserly when they did not.

Derek Underwood Spin Bowler England Wickets Skills Damp Surfaces

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Derek Underwood: Former England and Kent spinner dies aged 78Former England and Kent spinner Derek Underwood has died at the age of 78, the county have announced.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Derek Underwood, England’s most prolific spin bowler, dies aged 78Underwood, born in Bromley, was appointed an MBE in 1981 and was named president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 2008

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Derek Underwood dead: Legendary England cricketer dies aged 78 as emotional tributes pour in...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Former England and Kent spinner Derek Underwood dies aged 78Underwood has taken more Test wickets than any other England spinner, sitting 42 ahead of nearest rival Graeme Swann.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

England and Kent spinner Underwood dies aged 78Former England and Kent bowler Derek Underwood dies at the age of 78, the county announces.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

‘Deadly’ Derek Underwood – the spinner who caused havoc with unique skill setUnderwood remains the country’s most prolific, successful and revered spin bowler of his or any other period.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »