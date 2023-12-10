Remembering Benjamin Zephaniah: A Pioneer Poet and Literary Great

Benjamin Zephaniah was a pioneer poet, making new roads around the globe as he danced along – roads that others could follow. When the message came through on one of the WhatsApp groups I’m part of on Thursday morning, the shock, sadness, and heartbreak we felt was palpable. The writer and poet for whom so many of us Black creatives could only hope to emulate, was gone. Tributes by those trying to find the words to express their feelings of loss filled my phone screen over and over again.

The footsteps of his life had left a mark in ways that maybe we hadn’t fully comprehended until that point. He is, and will forever be, one of Britain’s literary greats. Benjamin was a creative talent who had the strength to use his superpower for the betterment of others. He told the stories of those who are often forgotten, he campaigned for those who are forced into the shadows, and rewrote the rules of who gets to be considered a literary great. He chose to do this without compromising who he was, and without compromising his beliefs





i newspaper » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering Meadowside Granary and its impact on Glasgow's skylineYou could see this thing from miles away - how many of you remember it?

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Remembering Steve Irwin: The Legacy of the 'Crocodile Hunter'As November 15 marks Steve Irwin Day, Daily Mail Australia looks back at the legacy of the wildlife conservationist known around the world as the 'Crocodile Hunter'. Steve died in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef. His family continues his conservation work at Australia Zoo.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

FA Council Member Apologizes for Offensive Comment about Benjamin NetanyahuA member of the Football Association's top decision-making body representing minority ethnic communities has said: 'Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu.'

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists there will be no ceasefire in war against Hamas...Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists there will be no ceasefire in war against Hamas before hostages are returned. Netanyahu says Israel will operate 'full force' until victory is reached.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists there will be no ceasefire in war against Hamas...Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists there will be no ceasefire in war against Hamas before hostages are returned. Netanyahu says Israel will operate 'full force' until victory is reached.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists there will be no ceasefire in war against Hamas...Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists there will be no ceasefire in war against Hamas before hostages are returned. Netanyahu says Israel will operate 'full force' until victory is reached.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »