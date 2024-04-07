Remembering Attilio Codognato: A Central Figure in the Art and Jewellery World

Attilio Codognato , a fourth-generation artisan and renowned collector, passed away last November at the age of 86. He was a central figure in the art and jewellery world, as well as in Venice . Francesca Amfitheatrof , artistic director of watches and jewellery at Louis Vuitton , speaks highly of Codognato's charisma and his ability to bring people, ideas, and influences together.

The new Casa Codognato shop has recently moved to Calle Vallaresso, near St Mark's Square.

Attilio Codognato Artisan Collector Jewellery Venice Francesca Amfitheatrof Casa Codognato Louis Vuitton Calle Vallaresso St Mark's Square

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FT / 🏆 113. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering when East Midlands Airport was named after NottinghamThe decision proved to be a very controversial one

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Remembering the Glasgow man who founded homeless charities still doing vital work 200 years onIn the 40 short years of David Naismith's life, he had a profound impact on Glasgow that continues to this day, having founded homeless charities Glasgow City Mission and Right There.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Witnessing a Murder on an Otherwise Ordinary DayRemembering, and misremembering, a killing in cold blood

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Remembering Scots rail worker who snared stunning Nazi spy during missionJohn Geddes raised the alarm after growing suspicious of a couple at Portgordon station in Banffshire in 1940.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Remembering Blackpool's golden age of cinema as a new arrival makes a £21m betIn the 1930s, Blackpool’s numerous theatres and picture houses could seat more than 60,000 people

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Gogglebox: remembering the cast members we've lostThe Channel 4 show has sadly lost a few cast members over the years

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »