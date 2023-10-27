Remastered classic album reissue fit for Prince fans

October 27 saw remastered release of Diamonds And Pearls, first LP recorded with the award-winning multi-instrumentalist's backing band The New Power Generation. Widely acclaimed as arguably greatest musician of his generation, he showcased on this classic platter six massive international singles including hits Gett Off, Cream and iconic title track. The album proved global smash, achieving multi-platinum status in the US and here in the UK, where it remains his best-selling disc.

1 and ATMOS) as well as previously unseen soundcheck, completed by the long out of print Diamonds And Pearls Video Collection, originally released on VHS and LaserDisc back in '92.

