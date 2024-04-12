Relegation Rival Criticizes Points Deductions for Nottingham Forest and Everton

The chief executive of one of Nottingham Forest ’s relegation rivals has criticised the points deductions meted out to the Reds and Everton for breaching financial regulations . Forest have been docked four points for falling foul of the Premier League ’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by £34.5million over their permitted threshold of £61m. The club have lodged an appeal against the sanction, with the outcome expected later this month.

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction in November, which was reduced to six on appeal. A second PSR charge then saw them docked two points earlier this week, with the club having said they will challenge the sanction. Reflecting on Everton’s latest punishment, Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet told BBC Radio Three Counties: “It's quite astonishing really. One of the things that disappoints me is that the independent commission who value the level of the penalty clearly haven't looked into it too deeply. “If you look at what clubs do, what we do, we spend hundreds of thousands of pounds in data analytics in order to recruit the right players who are going to give us the goals, give us the points and defend the goals. So we know the value of a goal and we know the value of a point in monetary terms

