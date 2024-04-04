Relaxation of Airline Liquid Rules Delayed by a Year

A planned relaxation of rules around airline passengers carrying liquids in hand luggage has been delayed by a year. The government announced it has granted extensions to several large UK airports unable to meet its June 1 deadline to fully install new scanning technology . The new scanners produce more detailed images, meaning passengers can be allowed to pass through airport security with containers holding up to two litres of liquid in their hand luggage .

At airports which have not put them in place, the limit remains 100ml and containers must be put in clear plastic bags. The new scanners also end the need for laptops and tablets to be removed from hand luggage

