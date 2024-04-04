Relaxation of Airline Liquid Rules Delayed by a Year

A planned relaxation of rules around airline passengers carrying liquids in hand luggage has been delayed by a year. The Government announced it has granted extensions to several large UK airports unable to meet its June 1 deadline to fully install new scanning technology. The new scanners produce more detailed images, meaning passengers can be allowed to pass through airport security with containers holding up to two litres of liquid in their hand luggage.

At airports which have not put them in place, the limit remains 100ml and containers must be put in clear plastic bags. The new scanners also end the need for laptops and tablets to be removed from hand luggage. A deadline of December 2022 for most major airports to deploy new scanners was initially set in August 2019 by then-prime minister Boris Johnson. After the aviation industry suffered huge disruption due to coronavirus travel restrictions, in December 2022, Transport Secretary Mark Harper set a new date of June 1, 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa: Relaxation and wellness in the Lake District's most luxurious surroundingsThe grandeur of an ancient castle with the luxury of a very contemporary spa and timeless elegance of great food adds up to a whole new world of relaxation at Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Everything users need to know about volatile liquid handlingIn this article, Opentrons explains how the OT-2 can help with volatile liquid handling, and the benefits for the processes.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Reusable craft Yuanxingzhe 1 tested for liquid-fuelled engineThe Yuanxingzhe 1 is yet to fly, but its liquid-fuelled engine has been tested and Space Epoch has simulated recovery of the reusable craft after a water landing. The craft has a diameter of four meters, and cargo carrying capacity of ten metric tons. An animation on Space Epoch's WeChat post depicts a parcel being loaded onto a conveyor belt and loaded into a rocket, which takes off, reaches space, and requires around 25 minutes to travel from China's east coast to a location that looks like the city of Urumqi in the northwestern Xinjiang province. The rocket lands in a silo, with its cargo compartment situated at the same level as a conveyor belt. The payload is emptied, then whisked into a van and delivered to a happy customer.fancies most of it is. Rockets are loaded very carefully to ensure stability in flight and take days to prepare for launch. The idea that rockets will be available to launch parcels on a whim is lovely – but not currently practical

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Easing of airport security liquid rules delayed by a yearThe Government announced it has granted extensions to several large UK airports unable to meet its June 2024 deadline to fully install new scanners.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Easing of airport security liquid rules delayed by a yearThe Government announced it has granted extensions to several large UK airports unable to meet its June 2024 deadline to fully install new scanners.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Holidaymakers face long queues and will have to follow the 100ml liquid limit at airports this...Travel expert Nicky Kelvin visited London City Airport to find out how quick their security really is. With state of the art machines Kelvin was able to get through security in under three minutes.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »