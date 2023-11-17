Relatives March for Release of Hostages in Israel

Relatives are demanding the government take more action to secure the release of their loved ones, as they embark on a 40-mile march from Tel Aviv to Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem. Last month, Hamas killed around 1,200 people in an attack on southern Israel, dividing the population over the government’s retaliatory military response in the besieged Palestinian territory, resulting in the death of over 11,000 people, including more than 4,500 children.

Demonstrators on the 40-mile “March to Jerusalem” are camping in tents along the route and aim to arrive outside Mr Netanyahu’s office on Saturday. Speakers at the march called on the government to guarantee the safe return of hostages and criticized the lack of transparency surrounding Israeli hostage negotiations and the failure to keep families informed

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İTVNEWS: Israel Accuses Hamas of Using Hospital as Military Facility Israel claims that Gaza's largest hospital is being used by Hamas as a military facility, while Hamas denies this allegation. Medical staff face challenges due to limited supplies. Israel i forces have reportedly taken control of other important buildings in Gaza City.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: WHO loses contact with health workers in Gaza hospital as Israel conducts 'targeted' raid'For many people like me who are confidently Muslim and proudly British, we are not finding a home in British politics today' Starmer’s failure to call for a ceasefire means many Muslim Labour backers could abandon the party at the ballot box RemonaAly

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Labour MPs defy Sir Keir Starmer and back calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefireSir Keir Starmer faced a revolt within his Labour party as MPs defied him and supported a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Several shadow ministers resigned their posts and at least five MPs broke ranks with their party leader. Despite Sir Keir's orders to abstain, Labour MPs voted in favour of an SNP-led demand for an immediate ceasefire.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Western governments remain committed to shorter-term humanitarian pauses in Israel-Gaza conflictDespite the growing demands for Israel to abide by international humanitarian law, Western governments continue to support shorter-term humanitarian pauses in the Israel -Gaza conflict.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Israel accuses Gaza hospital of concealing Hamas military facility Israel claims that Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is being used by Hamas to hide a military facility. Witnesses report seeing tanks and Israel i soldiers inside the hospital complex. Al-Shifa had to halt operations due to a lack of supplies and electricity, resulting in the deaths of 40 patients. The World Health Organization condemns the attack on the hospital.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Two Greater Manchester MPs resign as shadow ministers over Israel-Hamas ceasefire voteTwo Greater Manchester MPs resigned from the Labour frontbench in a dramatic night in the House of Commons. Parliament voted on two amendments surrounding the ongoing Middle East conflict. Both amendments - including one tabled by the SNP calling for a ceasefire - were rejected. Labour ordered its MPs to abstain on the SNP's motion, meaning frontbenchers had to resign or face the sack to support it. Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has argued that a ceasefire would not be appropriate, because it would freeze the conflict and embolden Hamas. Nearly 70 Labour MPs had defied their leader to call for a ceasefire now by the time of the vote on Wednesday evening, but just 56 voted this way in the Commons.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »