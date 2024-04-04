Relative of British aid worker killed in Israeli airstrike criticizes Netanyahu's comments

A relative of James Kirby, one of the British aid workers killed by an Israeli airstrike, has criticized Benjamin Netanyahu 's comments on their deaths. Kirby, along with John Chapman and James Henderson, were part of a charity convoy in Gaza when they were killed.

Netanyahu called their deaths 'tragic' but said it happens in war. Kirby's cousin called the comments 'unacceptable' and 'disrespectful'.

British Aid Worker Israeli Airstrike Benjamin Netanyahu Criticism Charity Convoy Gaza

United Kingdom

