Reg Park: The Leeds bodybuilder who inspired Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger's rise from bodybuilding pin-up to movie superstardom and, ultimately, US politics, is well-documented.

It was as a teenager growing up in Graz, Austria, that Schwarzenegger one day spotted a bodybuilding magazine.Six decades later, Schwarzenegger continues to name-check Park as a key mentor and the "blueprint" for his life.

" did Hercules movies, and I saw him as Hercules when I was 15 years old. Without people like that I would not have ever made it. I have to give credit to those people."Born in Leeds in 1928, Reg Park went on to win the Mr Universe competition in 1951, 1958, and 1965. headtopics.com

His was a no-frills approach to body-building, using what he had, when he could, and despite the vagaries of Yorkshire weather. "We would have the weights on the back grass – the back lawn – and we’d have a tarpaulin over the weights, which we’d throw to one side to take the snow and the rain off.Park's success as a bodybuilder led to him starring as Hercules in a quadrilogy of Italian "sword-and-sandal" movies. He appeared as Samson in a fifth.

Those were formative days for the young Austrian who, by his own admission, copied everything that Park did - and said. Schwarzenegger recalled: "I’m looking at this and saying to myself, 'He didn’t have a piece of paper in front of him. How could he speak like that for 15 minutes?'Actor and former California Governor Arnold SchwarzeneggerThe next day, in Newcastle, Park invited Schwarzenegger onto the stage, handed him a microphone, told him what to say, and the 19-year-old - by now Park’s training partner - received a huge round of applause. headtopics.com

