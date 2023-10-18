Refy Black Friday Deals: Get 20% Off on All Your Favorite Beauty Products

Listen up: this year's Refy Black Friday deals have finally landed, presenting every beauty lover with a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the site-wide 20% discount and stock up on all your favourite Refy goodies.

Whether you're a fan of the brand's iconic Brow Sculpt that promises that slick laminated look or if you're after the best-selling lip liner that went TikTok viral for its long-lasting formula – trust us when we tell you that this Black Friday sale is definitely one that should be on your radar. Anyone who's into that effortless, 'clean girl' aesthetic knows that Refy is the way to go when you're after a low-maintenance look that screams “quiet luxury.” Even though the brand is only three years old, it quickly managed to cement its cult status in the beauty community, and deservedly so. Founded by trend-setting content creator Jess Hunt, Refy been very high up on every makeup lover's wish list ever since it launched in 202





