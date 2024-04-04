Reform UK Drops Candidates Over Racist Comments

Reform UK has dropped a Lancashire parliamentary candidate after accusations he made racist comments on social media. Campaign group Hope Not Hate found tweets by candidates Jonathan Kay in which he made derogatory comments about Muslims and black people. Mr Kay, who was standing for election in South Ribble, tweeted in 2019 that Muslims “never coexist with others” and should be deported, and claimed Africans had IQs “among the lowest in the world”.

Another Reform candidate in Orpington, Mick Greenhough, has also been dropped after he tweeted in 2023 that “the only solution” was to “remove the Muslims from our territory” and in 2019 said Ashkenazi Jews were a “problem” and had “caused the world massive misery”. Hope Not Hate, which campaigns against the far right, said the pair were “wildly unsuitable for public office”. READ MORE: Both men were removed as Reform candidates yesterday (April 3), following the publication of Hope Not Hate’s finding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reform UK Drops Two Candidates Over Racist Comments on Social MediaReform UK has dropped two more parliamentary candidates after accusations they made racist comments on social media. Campaign group Hope Not Hate found tweets by candidates Jonathan Kay and Mick Greenhough in which they made derogatory comments about Muslims and black people.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Reform UK Drops Two Candidates Over Racist Comments on Social MediaReform UK has dropped two more parliamentary candidates after accusations they made racist comments on social media. Campaign group Hope Not Hate found tweets by candidates Jonathan Kay and Mick Greenhough in which they made derogatory comments about Muslims and black people.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Reform UK suspend two Scottish candidates over Twitter postsREFORM UK has suspended two of its Scottish General Election candidates after they shared posts from far-right figures and anti-trans views.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Reform UK Suspends Candidates Over Far Right Posts and Hateful CommentsNigel Farage’s Reform UK party has suspended two Scottish general election candidates after an investigation claimed they shared posts by prominent far right figures and made hateful comments about trans people.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Mrs Hinch is 'obsessed' with these £14 tanning drops – and they're finally back in stockThe 'Mrs Hinch Effect' caused huge sell-outs of the facial drops

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Removal of free parking is killing our businesses, say shopkeepersIndependent traders have seen significant drops in footfall since free parking was axed

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »