Reflecting on the Impressive Bikes and Cycling Products of 2023

I’m pretty lucky to have long riding seasons where I live, but it always seems to end too soon! Winter is setting in across British Columbia, so it’s time to take a short break and reflect on the bikes and cycling products that impressed me most throughout 2023. Despite a leg injury this year, I still managed to test a few mountain bikes and a fair number of products.

Clothing and gear was the biggest category for me this time; I tested quite a few nice pieces but I’ve highlighted my favorite helmets, gloves, jackets, and eyewear below.It’s been nearly nine years since I wrote my first article for Bikerumor, and I’m always anxious to see what’s coming next for the bike industry. In this short period mountain bikes have seen huge improvements, let alone the rapid development of ebikes. Mechanical reliability is generally excellent with today’s bikes and components, which equates to less time fixing things and more time in the saddle. Living in a small mountain town in British Columbia, I spend most of my time riding trail or enduro bikes (electric or not





