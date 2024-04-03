Referee John Beaton to take charge of Old Firm derby despite controversy

It's the curve ball that no-one in their right mind would want to receive. So it’s probably just as well then that referees don’t think like normal people. Because when John Beaton opened his emails on Tuesday morning to discover that the hottest potato in town had just landed in his inbox, he’ll have regarded it as a badge of honour rather than see it for what it really is - the ultimate hospital pass. Former grade one ref Stuart Dougal knows the feeling.
Which is why he believes Beaton will be buzzing at the prospect of taking charge of Sunday’s powderkeg Old Firm derby when his every human instinct ought to have him quivering at the thought. To ramp up the pressure, Beaton’s card was marked very publicly by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers after the champions crashed to defeat at Tynecastle last mont
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Alternative John Beaton Rangers factor amid 'nervous' fansThe alternative John Beaton factor that could make Rangers fans 'nervous'.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »