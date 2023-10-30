Referee Dermot Gallagher insists penalty was justified in Rangers' win over Hearts

Former top referee Dermot Gallagher insists it would have been “hard not to give a penalty” after John Beaton was invited to take a look at Peter Haring’s shirt pull on Connor Goldson on the monitor in Rangers’ dramatic last-gasp win over Hearts at Ibrox.

The Austrian was penalised in the dying minutes of the match in Glasgow with Beaton’s attention drawn to the incident by Alan Muir in the VAR HQ at Clydesdale House as the clock ticked down and with the Jambos leading through Lawrence Shankland’s early goal. After watching the incident, Beaton pointed to the spot for a second time in the game after awarding an earlier spot kick for Toby Sibbick’s foul on Todd Cantwell.

James Tavernier hit the post on the first occasion but made no mistake second time around before Danilo scored a late header to seal all three points. Hearts boss Steven Naismith was furious, claiming there had been an earlier foul missed before Haring’s tug of the shirt but Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, said of the VAR intervention: “Sees a pull of the shirt, holds on to it. Alerts the referee, the referee goes and looks and gives a penalty. headtopics.com

However, Naismith’s claim wasn’t discussed with the Gorgie gaffer saying there was an infringement before the shirt pull. He said after the game: "The penalty they get, the initial contact is made by a player blocking our player which VAR should go and look at. I spoke to the referee after and he said that he wasn't shown any images where there was a block so I don't know whether there's a miscommunication or what the process is but ultimately it's failed us today.

"It's a clear block on our player. It's as simple as that. As the ball comes into the box our player is marking the opposition player he's meant to and a Rangers player comes and blocks him out of the way. What happens next is irrelevant, that's the foul and what gives the Rangers player and edge on our player. Simple as that. headtopics.com

Rangers vs Hearts penalty flashpoint gets Dermot Gallagher Ref Watch treatment Rangers completed a stunning late comeback win over Hearts to cut the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points thanks to James Tavernier and Danilo at the death. Read more ⮕

Former referee Dermot Gallagher blasts Wolves penalty callFormer Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher feels that Wolves should not have been punished for Newcastle's penalty at Molineux. Read more ⮕

Former top referee rules on this controversial Wolves v Newcastle incidentFormer top referee Dermot Gallagher rules on this controversial Wolves v Newcastle incident. Read more ⮕

Hearts boss Naismith admits they can't go toe to toe with Rangers in GlasgowSteven Naismith, the manager of Hearts , acknowledges that his team cannot afford to play an open attacking game against Rangers in Glasgow. Naismith plans to adopt a more cautious approach and focus on gaining control of the ball to create scoring opportunities. Read more ⮕

Philippe Clement Names Rangers Side to Face Hearts at Ibrox Rangers manager Philippe Clement is looking to maintain his unbeaten start as he prepares his team to face Hearts at Ibrox, following their recent wins over Hibs and Sparta Prague. A victory in this match could help Rangers close the gap on league leaders Celtic. Read more ⮕

Late goals secure dramatic win for Rangers over Hearts Rangers scored twice in the dying minutes to secure a 2-1 victory over Hearts , cutting the gap at the top of the table to five points. James Tavernier converted a penalty and Danilo scored a header in added time. Lawrence Shankland had given Hearts an early lead, but Rangers fought back to claim the win. Read more ⮕