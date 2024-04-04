Referee Dermot Gallagher explains why VAR overruled Brighton's penalty claim

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has explained why Andy Madley overruled VAR Michael Oliver to dismiss Brighton 's penalty claim at Brentford . Madley became the first referee in the Premier League to reject a VAR review for a second time after he refused to disallow Fulham's second goal for handball at Crystal Palace last season.

On Wednesday night Brighton appealed for a penalty, claiming Brentford's Yoane Wissa had pulled down Lewis Dunk at a corner, and the VAR sent the referee to the pitchside monitor. Brentford 0-0 Brighton - Report & HighlightsLive Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsBut Madley ruled Wissa had been fouled first by Dunk and gave a free-kick to Brentford instead. Gallagher said: 'I thought it showed two things: that Michael Oliver is very diligent. He can only say 'potential penalty' because the referee did not give a foul by Dun

