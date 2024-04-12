Reese Witherspoon Embraces Geek-Chic Glasses in New York

Clark Kent, Jenna Lyons, and the late Iris Apfel all understood the power of a pair of statement glasses. And now Reese Witherspoon is getting in on the look. The actor – and avid reader – adopted a pair of geek-chic specs while out in New York this week. She wore thick, oversized black frames that took up a good deal of facial real estate. The squared-off frames demanded the most attention, but that’s not to say the rest of Witherspoon’s outfit wasn’t worth noting.

An exemplar of transitional dressing, Witherspoon looked businesslike in a mid-length shirt-dress, which she wore beneath a camel coat. Keeping with the warm, neutral tones, she also wore a pair of mahogany pointed-toed slingbacks, and added a smattering of gold jewellery, including rings, a chainlink necklace, and hoop earrings. Tucked under her arm was a black Loewe purse. In her go-getter glasses and no-nonsense collared shirtdress, Witherspoon looked like the grown-up version of Tracy Flick, the overeager high school presidential candidate she played in 1999’s Election. Swapping her character’s precocious sweater vests for her camel coat and business-friendly heels, it almost feels like Reese Witherspoon is teasing us with her take on a 2024 Tracy Flick. Maybe one day we’ll actually get that Election sequel..

Reese Witherspoon Glasses Geek-Chic Fashion New York Outfit Trend

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BritishVogue / 🏆 14. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stacey Solomon set to crack America with new show thanks to Reese WitherspoonStacey Solomon, the queen of DIY TV, is gearing up to conquer America with her latest project, Renovation Rescue, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Stacey Solomon set to crack America with new show thanks to Reese WitherspoonStacey Solomon is set to make her US TV debut with her new Channel 4 show Renovation Rescue, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, stars in dreamy new ad for Wonderbloom fragranceAva Phillippe looks just like her mother Reese Witherspoon in throwback from 2014. Ava cruises in a car with the windows down in the playful clip.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, stars in dreamy new ad for Wonderbloom fragranceAva Phillippe looks just like her mother Reese Witherspoon in throwback from 2014. Ava cruises in a car with the windows down in the playful clip.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, stars in dreamy new ad for Wonderbloom fragranceAva Phillippe looks just like her mother Reese Witherspoon in throwback from 2014. Ava cruises in a car with the windows down in the playful clip.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nicole Kidman confirms she and Reese Witherspoon are talking about Big Little Lies season three...Nicole Kidman confirms her hit drama 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 is on the way. Nicole reveals it's one of her favorite roles, and lets the audience know she'll be bringing them 'a third one.'

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »