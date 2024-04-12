Reese Witherspoon Embraces Geek-Chic Glasses in New York

Clark Kent, Jenna Lyons, and the late Iris Apfel all understood the power of a pair of statement glasses. And now Reese Witherspoon is getting in on the look. The actor – and avid reader – adopted a pair of geek-chic specs while out in New York this week. She wore thick, oversized black frames that took up a good deal of facial real estate. The squared-off frames demanded the most attention, but that’s not to say the rest of Witherspoon’s outfit wasn’t worth noting.
An exemplar of transitional dressing, Witherspoon looked businesslike in a mid-length shirt-dress, which she wore beneath a camel coat. Keeping with the warm, neutral tones, she also wore a pair of mahogany pointed-toed slingbacks, and added a smattering of gold jewellery, including rings, a chainlink necklace, and hoop earrings. Tucked under her arm was a black Loewe purse. In her go-getter glasses and no-nonsense collared shirtdress, Witherspoon looked like the grown-up version of Tracy Flick, the overeager high school presidential candidate she played in 1999’s Election. Swapping her character’s precocious sweater vests for her camel coat and business-friendly heels, it almost feels like Reese Witherspoon is teasing us with her take on a 2024 Tracy Flick. Maybe one day we’ll actually get that Election sequel..
