Reese Witherspoon developing Legally Blonde spin-off TV series

After three films and a musical, Reese Witherspoon is now developing a television series inspired by the wildly popular Legally Blonde films. Deadline reports Witherspoon, 48, is working on a Legally Blonde spin-off TV series with the help of her Hello Sunshine production company. The series is reportedly now in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

Former Gossip Girl showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are writing and executive producing one of the offshoots of the spin-off, but details of the plot remain unknown. Progress has already been made in developing the Schwartz-Savage project. A second Legally Blonde spinoff series is also reportedly being considered by Amazon and Hello Sunshine. This particular endeavor, however, is in 'preliminary, idea stages', the outlet write

