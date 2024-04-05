Redundancies at Nottinghamshire logistics firm after administration

Redundancies have been made at a Nottinghamshire logistics and warehousing firm after it went into administration. Carlton Forest, based in Worksop, called in administrators on March 28 due to issues with rising costs , excess warehouse capacity and decreasing storage rates . Nottinghamshire Live understands nine of the firm's 90 employees have been made redundant as of Thursday, April 4, with more likely to follow. Carlton Forest operates more than 1.

2m square feet of warehouse space across four sites in Worksop and Tuxford in Nottinghamshire and Bawtry and Hellaby in South Yorkshire. Administrators said the company had been "battling industry and wider economic headwinds", which included a "race to the bottom" on pricing and the loss of a key custome

