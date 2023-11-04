Rediscovered Abandoned Units in Stretford Mall Frozen in Time

The redevelopment of Stretford town centre has resulted in the demolition of much of its main shopping centre, Stretford Mall. The mall, which opened in 1969, was built to replace the traditional shopping district centered around King Street. Over the years, Stretford Mall has become a 'dead' or 'ghost' mall, characterized by a high vacancy rate and low consumer traffic

. The decline of the mall has also affected the old covered market hall, which has been plagued with vacant units and was eventually demolished. However, a few years ago, an abandoned mezzanine level above the market hall was rediscovered, appearing untouched and unnoticed. The abandoned units on this level are described as being 'frozen in time', with a quaint brick inn and a hairdresser adorned with posters of the latest styles and the arrival of mousse

