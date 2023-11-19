Redfall Game Update 3 Introduces Basilisk Sniper Rifle

Redfall has had a pretty turbulent time of it since launch, and Arkane Studios and Bethesda have rolled out several updates with improvements and fixes. The latest of these, Game Update 3, has just dropped. Redfall's bugs, unpromising reviews, and other launch issues prompted an apology from Phil Spencer, who said that letting down the Xbox community has been 'difficult.' Since then, the game received two major updates, with the last finally bringing 60 FPS Performance mode to Xbox Series X|S.

There is one new piece of content with this latest update: the Basilisk, an Unrivalled sniper rifle. According to the patch notes, this sniper rifle has 'a unique weapon trait: This weapon charges the first bullet in a full magazine with UV power that can petrify Vampires.' You have a chance to come across the Basilisk 'anywhere Unrivaled items are eligible,' although you'll be in with better luck from 'Bellwether-themed containers





