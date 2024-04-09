Red Sox agree to extension with rookie

Just over a month after with pitcher , the have come to an agreement on an extension with another member of their young core. The Red Sox agreed to an extension with rookie , a source briefed on the negotiations confirmed Monday. Advertisement The deal is pending a physical and terms of the deal are not yet known. MassLive first reported the news.

The 23-year-old, who debuted in September, has shown elite defense in center field with Gold Glove-caliber potential, but also has the ability to play shortstop at an advanced level. Early in the season, Rafaela’s defense in center, coupled with at shortstop, created a much stronger defensive unit than Boston has seen in recent years. But with Story now on the injury list following a shoulder injury this past weekend, the Red Sox are considering shifting Rafaela to fill the hole. That versatility has made Rafaela invaluable in the early part of the season for Boston. The No. 2 ranked prospect in the Red Sox system and No. 32 prospect in baseball, , has been one piece of a growing young core Boston has been trying to build around in recent years. The Curacao native possesses elite speed, but his biggest issue thus far has been an approach at the plate that’s a bit too aggressive. Through the first 10 games this season, Rafaela has gone 7 for 30 with two triples and a double, along with nine strikeout

