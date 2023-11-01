Red Roses make two changes to starting team to face New Zealand in final WXV1 fixture

Interim head coach Louis Deacon has made two changes to his Red Roses side to face hosts New Zealand on Saturday in their final WXV1 fixture. In addition to two changes in the starting team, a further three changes come among the replacements bench.In the backs, inside-centre Tatyana Heard comes in to start, while lock Rosie Galligan is also brought into the forward pack in an otherwise unchanged starting XV from last weekend's 45-12 win over Canada.

Captain Marlie Packer will run out for the 99th time in an England jersey. Morwenna Talling and Alex Matthews complete the back-row. Interim head coach Deacon said: 'As a group, we have developed immensely over the past 15 weeks on and off the field, and I am proud of the progress we have made.'We have enjoyed each other's company and experienced the trials and tribulations of a long campaign together.

