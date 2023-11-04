Red Cross and Partners Provide Support in Flood-Affected Areas

The Red Cross are working with partners from across the Northern Ireland Civil Service, PSNI, Local Government, NI Fire and Rescue Service, NI Ambulance Service and the Health Service to provide support in the areas affected by this week’s floods

. In the aftermath of this period of wet weather, partners such as the Red Cross are working with a range of multi-agency partners in the worst affected areas to support the needs of people and communities in the days and weeks ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and livelihoods after these often difficult, complex and traumatic experiences.(SEFA) is also available to homeowners who have encountered significant inconvenience due to flooding inside their homes, offering eligible applicants a £1,000 payment through their respective local councils.Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Cllr Valerie Harte said: “Working as part of the multi-agency response, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council staff have been on the ground at flooding incidents across the district and remain on site to assist residents and businesses., as well as Newry. Council staff continue to assist Department for Infrastructure staff, including with the distribution of sandbags for the use in constructing flood defences across the district. As well as providing emergency assistance, the Council has adapted its services wherever possibl

