Red Bull's 'little Prost' admits to being ‘apprehensive’ ahead of F1 debut in Mexico

As Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar prepares for his FP1 debut with AlphaTauri in Mexico, apprehension is creeping in.

With teams required to run a ‘rookie’ driver, defined as one with less than two grands prix of experience, in two FP1 session across a season, teams are making their moves at the Mexican Grand Prix.Current Formula 2 Championship leader Theo Pourchaire will represent Alfa Romeo in FP1 in Valtteri Bottas’ place, while Frederik Vesti, P2 in the standings, is in at Mercedes for George Russell.

But, while Hadjar, labelled Red Bull’s “little Prost” by driver programme boss Helmut Marko, is “super excited” to make his F1 debut, the magnitude of the occasion is also making him “apprehensive”. “After Daniel was injured and Liam stepped in, I did a lot more work in the simulator to help the race drivers prepare, so I have a good understanding of how all the controls in the cockpit work,” Hadjar continued. headtopics.com

“The altitude in Mexico means this is an unusual track to drive with less downforce than usual, but I can’t wait to get in the car and do my best for the team.

