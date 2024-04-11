Red Bull's 2024 Car a More Extreme Version of Their Design Philosophy Since 2022

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has explained that the team's 2024 car is a product of 'a more extreme version ' of the same design philosophy they have pursued since 2022. The Milton Keynes squad, who are seeking a third successive constructors' title , surprised the paddock by making significant changes during the winter to a car that had delivered the most dominant season in Formula 1 history.

The RB20 - with vertical sidepod inlets and taller engine cover - reminded onlookers of the 'zero-sidepod' design that Mercedes had failed to make work during the first two seasons of the current generation of F1 design regulations. Martin Brundle: Mercedes correlation problems 'very worrying'Stream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppThe early signs are that the changes have worked, with Red Bull sealing three one-twos in the first four races of the new season. 'Really the sort of architecture of the car, has stayed very similar, third generation since 2022,' Newey told Sky Sports F1 following reigning world champion Max Verstappen's victory in Japan. 'The kind of aero principles which you now see on this year's car compared to last year, it's a route that we were taking really since early 2022 and it's just a more extreme version or route down that same path. 'The whole principle including the top body is kind of extending a principle that we really started to push quite hard last yea

