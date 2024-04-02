Red Bull Racing Employee Challenges Decision on Team Boss's Behavior

A woman from Red Bull Racing who is challenging the decision to clear team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour is feeling very upset and alone, according to reports. She has been put on a break from work by the F1 team. Last month, an internal check said Horner did nothing wrong, and he has always said he didn't breach rules. But soon after they said Horner was okay, some messages that were alleged to be from him were leaked. Red Bull bosses are still looking into it.

The accuser hasn't told anyone her identity and reportedly can't talk about what happened because she agreed legally not to say anything in public. But a friend of hers spoke to BBC Sport and shared how hard this has been for her. The friend said: "It's impossible for people to understand what it's like for her" and "she can't talk and she won't talk. But I can tell you what it is doing to her

